National

Nelson Mandela Bay to terminate KPMG contract

21 October 2017 - 10:37 Siyamtanda Capa
Picture: ALON SKUY
Picture: ALON SKUY

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will terminate its contract with auditing firm KPMG after an urgent motion was passed in council.

The exigency motion‚ tabled by the EFF‚ called for the immediate termination of the contract between KPMG and the city‚ which was due to end in May next year.

The contract will instead end in February.

The auditing firm has been in the headlines recently over work it did for the Gupta family and for its admission that work it did for SARS was flawed.

The motion also called for the review of all past work done by KPMG and that the firm pay back money paid to it for any poor work.

Read more: Now metro dumps embattled KPMG 

HeraldLIVE

The questions KPMG still has to answer

The auditing firm is trying to do damage control, but some of its explanations only raise more questions
Features
2 days ago

ANN CROTTY: What do Weinstein, McKinsey and KPMG have in common?

The meaningless mea culpa is not working any more, no matter how many PR firms and lawyers are thrown at it
Opinion
2 days ago

KPMG must tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing else but the truth

Audit firms must help to restore business confidence by revealing all on corporate failures and scandals, writes Dhiru Soni
Opinion
2 days ago

BERNARD AGULHAS: Ethics matter in audits

When audit firms shift their attention to profit, and lose their focus on doing their main job properly, it’s a recipe for disaster
Opinion
2 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: McKinsey, just voetsek

Before McKinsey voetseks, it needs to demonstrate its sincerity with a R1.6bn cheque for Eskom ... so a different set of thieves can steal it again
Opinion
2 days ago

ROB ROSE: Deloitte may find itself first up against the wall for shoddy work

For years, dodgy auditors got away with a slap on the wrist and their names were kept secret. It’s a state of affairs the regulator aims to change
Opinion
2 days ago

Audit firms lay low lest they too get tagged for shady state work

KPMG might be taking heat for dodgy dealings but it would appear the practice is ubiquitous, writes Simon Mantell
Opinion
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom fires Koko inquiry case presenter
National
2.
Nelson Mandela Bay to terminate KPMG contract
National
3.
It is gossip, spokesperson says about rumours ...
National
4.
Zuma has until November 30 to make submissions ...
National

Related Articles

FBI probes companies, individuals and bank accounts for Gupta links
World

KPMG did not flag Free State dairy farm, Zwane tells probe
National

ANN CROTTY: What do Weinstein, McKinsey and KPMG have in common?
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

The questions KPMG still has to answer
Features

KPMG must tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing else but the truth
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.