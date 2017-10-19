KPMG must tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing else but the truth

While the search for the ideal may seem futile, the more society tackles deviance and corruption, the closer it gets to good governance and the clean hands that are crucial in building confidence in all public institutions and maintaining civilised social relations. Central to ensuring an honest and trustworthy society is the profession of accounting and the activities of financial auditors.

The auditing and accounting professions must be seen to be doing the right thing, especially in terms of their moral side and their role in combating misconduct by upholding ethical financial transactions, enforcing norms of professional conduct, strengthening public accountability, and exposing wrongdoing by all guardians of public trust.

The KPMG scandal has acted as a wake-up call that confidence in gatekeepers and financial markets cannot be taken for granted. The loss of confidence in the integrity of the gatekeepers of the public trust has affected the country’s market trust.

Indeed, repeated assaults on the integrity of markets will damage trust in the South African financial markets, causing great uncertainty, increased risk and rises in the cost of capital.

The downward shift in ethical standards means that we cannot simply rely on more aggressive enforcement by regulators and prosecutors. A more fundamental response to the paradigm shift in ethical standards is needed as well. In dealing with the loss of trust in financial markets, it is necessary to go beyond the recent spectacular irregularities at KPMG and others.

KPMG’s fall from grace is not the end of self-indulgence. It is simply a milestone.

While lying and deceit will always exist, there is a heightened awareness on the part of boards and investors. Without a doubt, corporate cultures must reward ethical conduct and penalise wrongdoing at every turn. Integrity matters.

Punishment serves as a deterrent. But a clear-cut mission and a corporate code of ethics is crucial. It’s the foundation on which boards, managers and workers rely when they reach a fork in the road. It’s the principle they use when deciding whether to emphasise short-term gain or long-term stability.

The key to creating a just and ethical corporate culture therefore is to breed fair and lasting business principles. Indeed, auditing firms will be measured by the traditions they build and the way in which they manage their ethical relationships with all stakeholders.

After all, integrity is essential and irreplaceable and is the most valuable asset for any corporate endeavour.

As Socrates advised: "The way to gain a good reputation is to endeavour to be what you desire to appear." This does not just apply to business leaders, it applies to everyone, including those in any position of responsibility. Socrates suggests a good reputation is impossible without endeavour, which may require a lengthy journey for all involved.

• Soni is director of research and innovation at Regent Business School. He writes in his personal capacity.