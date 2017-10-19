KPMG did not flag Free State dairy farm, Zwane tells probe

The minister faced tough questions on matters including his overseas travels, the businesspeople he knew personally, the Vrede dairy farm project which he initiated as Free State agriculture MEC and the circumstances under which his CV was sent to the Gupta family before his appointment as minister.

Zwane sidestepped some of the less comfortable questions thrown at him by committee members. He stated before the meeting began that he could not answer questions on details outlined in his responding papers in court.

He denied any knowledge of a complex web of transactions which channelled money into a wedding planning firm for the Gupta family wedding in Sun City back in 2013.

"I would not know the web that has R118m and how it was channelled. I was not part of that web to my knowledge. It is best to talk to the owners of such a web.

"If there is something untoward that I am made to deal with, I did not stay in the department of agriculture throughout the time that this was implemented. I was taken to Economic Development at some point. I don’t remember any situation where I was alerted by KPMG of any impropriety," said Zwane.

When asked about his personal relationship with the Guptas and whether he met with them regularly, Zwane said he met with various captains of industry on a regular basis, but that this did not mean he was close, nor beholden, to them.

"I have met [Mark] Cutifani, but I can’t tell you about the first time we met. I meet many people and in Dubai I met interesting business people including SA business people in the diamond industry. They will come because they want to beneficiate," said Zwane.

He was responding to a question from committee member for the ANC Mandla Mandela. He asked what role Zwane played in the sail of Optimum Coal by Glencore to Tegeta and the intended purpose of said transaction.

He also asked Zwane whether he was aware of allegations that the Gupta family had influenced President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet appointments and whether he believed that his appointment was made with this in mind.

"There is this perception in the media that people are alluding to the minister as a Gupta minister. Were you aware at any stage that the Guptas are said to have offered senior cabinet positions," said Mandela.

Zwane defended his involvement in the matters of Optimum Coal’s sale, saying that he intervened on the matter and mediated in a process between Glencore and Tegeta in the interests of saving jobs.

"One of the problems I met with when I arrived here was that about 85,000 workers in the mine would possibly lose their jobs. That 85,000 had 3000 who were urgent because the company was put under curators. I asked the meaning and was told the company was not capable could not operate and the operators were Glencore," he said.

EFF committee member Nazir Paulsen asked Zwane about his travels, amid reports that the Guptas funded Zwane’s travels to India with his choir while he was an MEC in the Free State province.

"I did go to India, Switzerland and Dubai. The details of my trips, as members would want to get, are on my answering papers and therefore subject to the courts. I request that we deal with them at that particular stage," Zwane responded.

Asked about the Vrede dairy farm, Zwane said that this was his initiative while he was agriculture MEC in the Free State. He said the provincial legislature approved the project and that he never initiated it to benefit personally.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za