Constitution watchdog demands Mkhwebane probe parastatals

Mkhwebane’s office confirmed on Wednesday that it had received the complaint. It was "under assessment and, based on the outcome, the complainant will be advised accordingly", said spokeswoman Cleopatra Mosene.

Casac had received a letter of acknowledgement, said executive secretary Lawson Naidoo, but would have liked "substantive feedback". He said: "We are obviously anxious to understand how they are dealing with this important issue."

The complaint follows Brian Molefe’s reappointment as Eskom CE, a decision that had to be rescinded after a directive from Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

Since then, Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane, who has also been linked to the Guptas, has suddenly resigned with immediate effect.

Ngubane said he did not resign because of this link or because he was scared of facing a parliamentary inquiry into the power utility. Casac wants Molefe’s "botched" reappointment to be investigated along with the role of the Eskom board and that of Brown. It also wants Eskom’s former acting CE, Matshela Koko, to be investigated.

In the case of Transnet, Casac has asked the public protector to investigate the role of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in the appointment of both Iqbal Sharma and Molefe to the Transnet board.

At the time, Gigaba was the public enterprises minister.