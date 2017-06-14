Companies / Mining

TERBIUM TERMINATION

More woes for Oakbay Resources

14 June 2017 - 05:56 Allan Seccombe
Oakbay offices in Sandton. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Oakbay offices in Sandton. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

The exodus of support services essential for a listed company continued for Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources and Energy, compounding problems for the cash-strapped miner.

Less than two weeks ago, Oakbay, 79.99% owned by Oakbay Investments, a Gupta family company, told the market its JSE sponsor River Group had terminated its services.

The Gupta family’s controversial involvement in high-level dealings with politicians and key figures at state-owned enterprises is laid bare daily in media stories.

Oakbay Resources said on Tuesday its transfer secretary Terbium Financial Services had given notice of termination after an "internal review and consultation within their management". The relationship would be terminated no earlier than July31 and Oakbay has started the search for a new transfer secretary. A transfer secretary is a company that keeps the register of shareholders and makes sure the tally of shares in issue accords with that register and manages dividend payments.

Zuma's wife and the mysterious bank account

Sources said the bank wanted her to explain large sums of money in her account
News
2 days ago

The company reports to Strate, the central security depository, daily to ensure the trade in shares balances with ownership of those shares. The transfer secretary also attends annual general meetings, helping with voting and the issuance of official company notices.

Terbium was not immediately available for comment.

Last week, River Group CEO Andrew Lianos said "the political situation around the company is untenable and goes against our principles". River Group had only been Oakbay’s sponsor since September 2016 as the company scrambled to find a new sponsor after being ditched by Sasfin Capital in June.

A sponsor is critical because it is a JSE listing requirement to ensure compliance with listing requirements. Without a sponsor a company will be delisted.

Oakbay has lost 72% in its listed value so far in 2017, falling to R5.80 per share and a market capitalisation of R4.6bn, a far cry from the heady days when its shares traded at R30 each in May 2015. It operates an opencast gold mine as it develops a uranium mine. It runs the Brakfontein colliery, which was the saving grace for the company’s 2017 financial year.

Oakbay haemorrhaged cash from its operating activities, falling from R59m cash-generation in 2016 to outflows of R28m in the year to February.

Its cash position fell to R2.7m from R225m a year ago.

JAMIE CARR: Oakbay toxic and a tad expensive

It must be difficult to do business when you have a reputation for being about as toxic as one of the more aggressive haemorrhagic fevers
Opinion
6 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Listing numbers show Oakbay is on the ropes

The Gupta company has lost 72% in its listed value in 2017 so far
Companies
8 days ago

Guptas’ Oakbay loses its JSE sponsor River Group

Oakbay is not in breach of any JSE rules and River Group will stay on until the end of July
Companies
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
More woes for Oakbay Resources
Companies / Mining
2.
Brait share price hits 52-week low
Companies
3.
Watchdog probes Aspen for cancer drug pricing
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Embattled Uber CEO Kalanick to take leave of ...
Companies
5.
What the African Bank and MMI tie-up means
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

JAMIE CARR: Oakbay toxic and a tad expensive
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

COMPANY COMMENT: Listing numbers show Oakbay is on the ropes
Companies

Guptas’ Oakbay loses its JSE sponsor River Group
Companies

STUART THEOBALD: Cash-hungry Gupta empire may soon be running on empty
Opinion / Columnists

Oakbay upbeat despite dwindling cash
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.