More woes for Oakbay Resources

The exodus of support services essential for a listed company continued for Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources and Energy, compounding problems for the cash-strapped miner.
Less than two weeks ago, Oakbay, 79.99% owned by Oakbay Investments, a Gupta family company, told the market its JSE sponsor River Group had terminated its services.
The Gupta family’s controversial involvement in high-level dealings with politicians and key figures at state-owned enterprises is laid bare daily in media stories.
Oakbay Resources said on Tuesday its transfer secretary Terbium Financial Services had given notice of termination after an "internal review and consultation within their management". The relationship would be terminated no earlier than July31 and Oakbay has started the search for a new transfer secretary. A transfer secretary is a company that keeps the register of shareholders and makes sure the tally of shares in issue accords with that register and manages dividend payments.
The company reports to Strate, the central security depository, daily to ensure the trade in shares balances with ownership of those shares. The transfer secretary also attends annual general meetings, helping with voting and the issuance of official company notices.
Terbium was not immediately available for comment.
Last week, River Group CEO Andrew Lianos said "the political situation around the company is untenable and goes against our principles". River Group had only been Oakbay’s sponsor since September 2016 as the company scrambled to find a new sponsor after being ditched by Sasfin Capital in June.
A sponsor is critical because it is a JSE listing requirement to ensure compliance with listing requirements. Without a sponsor a company will be delisted.
Oakbay has lost 72% in its listed value so far in 2017, falling to R5.80 per share and a market capitalisation of R4.6bn, a far cry from the heady days when its shares traded at R30 each in May 2015. It operates an opencast gold mine as it develops a uranium mine. It runs the Brakfontein colliery, which was the saving grace for the company’s 2017 financial year.
Oakbay haemorrhaged cash from its operating activities, falling from R59m cash-generation in 2016 to outflows of R28m in the year to February.
Its cash position fell to R2.7m from R225m a year ago.
Please login or register to comment.