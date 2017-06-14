Unions say Ben Ngubane must face the music over Eskom
Calls are intensifying for Ben Ngubane to be held accountable for the rot being unearthed at Eskom — despite his abrupt resignation as chairman.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said his resignation "should not exonerate [him] from taking responsibility". "We call for an independent investigation into tenders awarded during his tenure and that, where necessary‚ heads must roll‚" said a statement by Numsa’s Ruth Ntlokotse.
The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) called for Ngubane to face a judicial commission of inquiry "for his role in the mismanagement of the state power utility during his tenure", saying it would be a "travesty of justice to let Ngubane get off the hook so lightly" after damning revelations about the capture of Eskom leadership by the Gupta family has emerged.
"Ngubane must be held accountable before an independent judicial commission of inquiry. This is in accordance with our sixth national congress in November last year which resolved that directors found guilty of mismanaging resources on their watch should face the full might of our company laws‚" said Fedusa acting secretary-general Riefdah Ajam.
Ngubane said on Tuesday that he had resigned for personal reasons and not because he was running away from links to the Gupta family or a looming parliamentary inquiry into Eskom. "I have been in Parliament many times‚ where I have been humiliated‚ cursed and degraded — and I survived. Why should I fear something like this inquiry?"
Lawson Naidoo‚ executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution of SA‚ said that recently leaked Gupta-family e-mails placed Ngubane in a compromising position as Eskom’s board chairman.
"We believe the nightmare at Eskom is far from over. We remain concerned about the bizarre decision which the board took to re-instate former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe‚ as well as the embarrassing spectacle where the Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown at first tried to justify the indefensible by re-hiring Molefe‚ only for her to be forced to backtrack on the decision shortly thereafter‚" said Ntlokotse.
In another development‚ the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has laid a criminal complaint against Ngubane‚ including charges of fraud‚ forgery‚ uttering and contravention of the provisions of the Companies Act.
The charges arise from Ngubane and his wife allegedly borrowing R50m from a state-owned company and failing to repay it.
