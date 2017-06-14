Unions say Ben Ngubane must face the music over Eskom

Calls are intensifying for Ben Ngubane to be held accountable for the rot being unearthed at Eskom — despite his abrupt resignation as chairman.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said his resignation "should not exonerate [him] from taking responsibility". "We call for an independent investigation into tenders awarded during his tenure and that, where necessary‚ heads must roll‚" said a statement by Numsa’s Ruth Ntlokotse.

The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) called for Ngubane to face a judicial commission of inquiry "for his role in the mismanagement of the state power utility during his tenure", saying it would be a "travesty of justice to let Ngubane get off the hook so lightly" after damning revelations about the capture of Eskom leadership by the Gupta family has emerged.