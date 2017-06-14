What Gupta e-mails reveal about Ben Ngubane

As Ben Ngubane controversially resigned his Eskom board chairmanship late on Monday night, another mysterious link to him and the Gupta family emerged.

Evidence contained in e-mails that form part of the Gupta leaks show that Ngubane sent his passport to Rajesh "Tony" Gupta in October 2013, along with invoices for a charter flight to travel to the Central African Republic.

The flight was for members of Ngubane’s company Gade Oil & Gas, which they confirmed at the time was investigating a huge oil and gas deal. The deal, Ngubane said on Tuesday, could have earned him and his business partner, Salim Essa, an estimated R6bn.

Essa is one of the Guptas’ closest business associates. He and Ngubane established Gade Oil & Gas together. Gade’s Central African venture, which was first reported on two weeks ago, has been the subject of accusations of bribes being solicited, but there is no evidence they were paid.