What Gupta e-mails reveal about Ben Ngubane

14 June 2017 - 05:54 Graeme Hosken
Ben Ngubane. Picture: THE TIMES
Ben Ngubane. Picture: THE TIMES

As Ben Ngubane controversially resigned his Eskom board chairmanship late on Monday night, another mysterious link to him and the Gupta family emerged.

Evidence contained in e-mails that form part of the Gupta leaks show that Ngubane sent his passport to Rajesh "Tony" Gupta in October 2013, along with invoices for a charter flight to travel to the Central African Republic.

The flight was for members of Ngubane’s company Gade Oil & Gas, which they confirmed at the time was investigating a huge oil and gas deal. The deal, Ngubane said on Tuesday, could have earned him and his business partner, Salim Essa, an estimated R6bn.

Essa is one of the Guptas’ closest business associates. He and Ngubane established Gade Oil & Gas together. Gade’s Central African venture, which was first reported on two weeks ago, has been the subject of accusations of bribes being solicited, but there is no evidence they were paid.

At the time, Ngubane’s spokesman, Khulani Qoma, said Gade Oil & Gas had refused to pay bribes when incentive fees were demanded for meetings with senior state officials.

On Tuesday, Ngubane said he had no idea how his passport had ended up with Rajesh Gupta. E-mails show that it was sent by Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma. Sharma confirmed this on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, in a surprise move, Ngubane tendered his resignation from the Eskom board, igniting speculation that the Gupta-linked network may be starting to crumble. But he said he had resigned for personal reasons and not because of disclosures about the Central African Republic deal or the looming parliamentary inquiry into Eskom’s procurement.

But the discovery of Ngubane’s passport e-mail raises new questions about exactly what was going on between Gade, the Guptas, the Central African Republic and international oil and gas traders from the US and India.

Ngubane told The Times Gade had never functioned or traded in the country because of the chaos at the time. While he had intended going to the Central African Republic, he says he never did because of the fighting. However, Ngubane’s passport details were forwarded only after the fighting in the country had ended.

When challenged on this, Ngubane said: "There is something funny going on. Unless someone used my passport fraudulently, I never flew there."

He said he had no relationship with the Guptas. "You meet people and they talk to you, but that does not mean you have a relationship. It’s business and that’s where it ends," he said.

Outa lays criminal complaint against Ben Ngubane

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s charges include allegations of fraud, forgery, uttering and contravention of the Companies Act
16 hours ago

I resigned for personal reasons, says Ben Ngubane

Former Eskom board chairman says he is not running away from links to the Gupta family or a parliamentary inquiry into the power utility
20 hours ago

Ben Ngubane: 'I have been humiliated, cursed and degraded. I fear nothing'

'I have been in parliament many times‚ where I have been humiliated‚ cursed and degraded and I survived. Why should I fear something like this ...
20 hours ago

