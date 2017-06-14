Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ben Ngubane asks how his passport got to Tony Gupta

Ratings agencies and investors ask if the government will ever reform governance of SOEs, and was it something Stephen King said that got Donald Trump so upset?

14 June 2017 - 13:35 Robert Laing
Ben Ngubane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Ben Ngubane — the former Eskom chairperson and a business partner of Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa — has no recollection of sending Tony Gupta his passport along with invoices for a charter flight to Central African Republic.

"As I was going down the stairs, there were firefighters, truly amazing firefighters that were actually going upstairs, to the fire, trying to get as many people out the building as possible," a survivor of London’s Grenfell Tower inferno told the BBC.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

"One notch above junk status, as we sit after Friday night — it needs just one more seismic shock, or a lesser tremor, to send the whole house tumbling down. One such event is the ANC policy conference at the end of this month," writes Tony Leon.

Despite the government’s many promises of reform to the governance and management of state-owned enterprises, and commitments to making them more efficient and financially sustainable, little has materialised. Ratings agencies and investors question if it ever will, writes Hilary Joffe.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Africa’s biggest generic drugs maker Aspen Pharmacare, already under investigation by European authorities over the price of its oncology drugs, is now under similar scrutiny from SA’s Competition Commission.

Hot on the heels of the resignation of JSE sponsor River Group, the Gupta family’s Oakbay Resources and Energy has also been handed notice by its transfer secretary, Terbium Financial Services.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Stephen King is blocked on Twitter by US President Donald Trump.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Consumer goods companies have been through the mill due to a slowdown in consumer spending, with interim earnings of 13 JSE-listed companies falling an average of 15%.

Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
Ben Ngubane: good riddance to a man worth his weight in Saxonwold gold

Ben Ngubane’s departure may be overdue, but he leaves behind a crippled board with just five directors — compared to 14 three years ago
Opinion
6 hours ago

