EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ben Ngubane asks how his passport got to Tony Gupta
Stories of Note
Ben Ngubane — the former Eskom chairperson and a business partner of Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa — has no recollection of sending Tony Gupta his passport along with invoices for a charter flight to Central African Republic.
"As I was going down the stairs, there were firefighters, truly amazing firefighters that were actually going upstairs, to the fire, trying to get as many people out the building as possible," a survivor of London’s Grenfell Tower inferno told the BBC.
In My Opinion
"One notch above junk status, as we sit after Friday night — it needs just one more seismic shock, or a lesser tremor, to send the whole house tumbling down. One such event is the ANC policy conference at the end of this month," writes Tony Leon.
Despite the government’s many promises of reform to the governance and management of state-owned enterprises, and commitments to making them more efficient and financially sustainable, little has materialised. Ratings agencies and investors question if it ever will, writes Hilary Joffe.
Finding Alpha
Africa’s biggest generic drugs maker Aspen Pharmacare, already under investigation by European authorities over the price of its oncology drugs, is now under similar scrutiny from SA’s Competition Commission.
Hot on the heels of the resignation of JSE sponsor River Group, the Gupta family’s Oakbay Resources and Energy has also been handed notice by its transfer secretary, Terbium Financial Services.
Oh, Very Twitty
Stephen King is blocked on Twitter by US President Donald Trump.
Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017
Very Visual
Consumer goods companies have been through the mill due to a slowdown in consumer spending, with interim earnings of 13 JSE-listed companies falling an average of 15%.
