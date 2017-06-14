Opinion / Letters

LETTER: An absence of protection

14 June 2017 - 06:02
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Every day damning revelations are emerging of the true scale and extent of the capture of the executive and state-owned enterprises by the Gupta-Zuma network.

As the consequences of each new e-mail and allegation break, it is pertinent to ask: where is our public protector? In the midst of this scandal, Busisiwe Mkhwebane seems to be missing in action and maintaining a strangely stoic silence.

This is most odd as chapter seven of the Public Protector Act empowers the office of the public protector to conduct an investigation on her own initiative.

Why on earth has she not acted or announced action on even a single one of the allegations of abuse of office by a minister or public official that have emerged in recent weeks?

The constitutional obligation of the public protector is precisely to investigate any conduct in state affairs or the public administration that is "alleged or suspected to be improper, or to result in any impropriety or prejudice". The latest scandal surely ticks all these boxes.

A great deal of public scepticism heralded Mkwhebane’s appointment to this critical post, and so far, her inaction proves her critics right.

South Africans need a strong public protector who is going to stand up for the Constitution and what is right, not a patsy who kowtows to the executive.

John SteenhuisenMP Parliament

