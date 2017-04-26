Net1 UEPS: Report muddies the waters

He won’t be drawn on whether he believes this represents the full and final picture, but he presumably doesn’t, as he says Allan Gray will continue its own research into Net1.

Research into Net1 has become something of a cottage industry in SA. There are growing numbers of people who have actually waded through the tens of thousands of pages of documents relating to the company, the interminable securities & exchange commission filings and the screeds of court papers.

Another way to get to know Net1 is to join a social grant queue in the early hours of the early days of any month and chat to some of the group’s customers.

Those who’ve done a bit of both will not be persuaded by the KPMG report. It’s difficult to know where to start. Even the title of the public relations exercise seems a little off: "Net1 sets the record straight with external verification."

The terms of reference for KPMG’s work are far too limited to set the record straight. And, as for the description of "external verification", there isn’t much sign of "external" or "verification" anywhere. KPMG is Net1’s internal auditor, so it is in fact reporting on its own work.

The covering letter by KPMG director Marlene Pappas makes clear that the exercise is limited — it’s not an audit or a review and is intended solely for the directors of Net1.

The legal memorandum was provided by the group’s own law firm, Smit Sewgoolam. Ironically, it verifies one of the very few Net1-related facts no-one has questioned — as a sort of non sequitur it tells us the constitutional court has not ordered Net1 to repay profits made from the Sassa contract.

Then the law firm adds: "We were not requested to provide an opinion on the likelihood of such an order being made."

What is not mentioned is that the court has said Net1 could not profit from the Sassa contract and that 60 days after the expiry of the contract Net1 has to report to the court. It is unclear whether that 60-day period has been extended in light of the new arrangement between Sassa and Net1.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann, described as a "supplier" in the KPMG report, provided a letter confirming that no vendor, including Net1 or any of its subsidiaries, is allowed access to the secure area within any pay points "for the purpose of marketing or selling of any product of any nature to the social grant beneficiary base". Fidelity staff conduct compliance visits on a periodic basis.

The KPMG report’s description of the Moneyline loan application process doesn’t do much to settle worries that the Net1 subsidiary takes advantage of its access to proprietary technology. "The Moneyline operator confirms the applicant’s identity by inspecting the applicant’s ID and through biometric identification utilising the applicant’s Sassa-branded Grindrod Bank account or EPE [EasyPay Everywhere] bank account card."

Moneyline then reads the applicant’s fingerprint, using biometric data collected by Net1’s Cash Paymaster Services as part of its Sassa contract, to authorise account access or not. No other lender has access to this biometric data. Presumably in light of the constitutional court’s order relating to the post-March 31 period, this will change.

Interesting information is provided on the comparative "cost" of Moneyline loans. At up to 88% annualised, these are said to be cheaper than those of other micro-lenders — but this looks extremely expensive, given it is totally secure for Moneyline.

The report covers much of Net1’s controversial business practices, but it should be regarded as the beginning of the sort of investigation needed, certainly not the conclusion.

That the Net1 board might regard this as the final word is evidence of the need for new blood on that board. But given that the three long-serving directors — all serving since 2005 — are all described as independent suggests they have as loose a grip on that term as on "external verification".