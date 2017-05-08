Treasury agrees Sassa payment to CPS was irregular, says Gordhan

Treasury agrees with the auditor-general that the R317m paid by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was irregular expenditure.

The payment is the subject of legal action brought by Corruption Watch against Sassa and CPS to have it set aside.

The payment was allegedly made for the additional work CPS undertook for the re-registration of grant beneficiaries, but Corruption Watch said this work was already paid for in the original R10bn grants payment contract between Sassa and CPS.