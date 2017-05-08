Treasury agrees Sassa payment to CPS was irregular, says Gordhan
Treasury agrees with the auditor-general that the R317m paid by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was irregular expenditure.
The payment is the subject of legal action brought by Corruption Watch against Sassa and CPS to have it set aside.
The payment was allegedly made for the additional work CPS undertook for the re-registration of grant beneficiaries, but Corruption Watch said this work was already paid for in the original R10bn grants payment contract between Sassa and CPS.
This contract was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court because of tender irregularities but has been extended by the court beyond its March 31 expiry date because Sassa was unprepared to take over the payment of grants.
In a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA social development spokeswoman Bridget Masango, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan said Treasury was also of the view that the payment was irregular.
The Treasury initially agreed to condone the payment but retracted this decision after it emerged Sassa had not provided it with all the relevant information when it submitted its request for condonation.
The new information that made it change its mind emerged from court papers.
