National

Treasury agrees Sassa payment to CPS was irregular, says Gordhan

08 May 2017 - 12:09 Linda Ensor
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Treasury agrees with the auditor-general that the R317m paid by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was irregular expenditure.

The payment is the subject of legal action brought by Corruption Watch against Sassa and CPS to have it set aside.

The payment was allegedly made for the additional work CPS undertook for the re-registration of grant beneficiaries, but Corruption Watch said this work was already paid for in the original R10bn grants payment contract between Sassa and CPS.

This contract was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court because of tender irregularities but has been extended by the court beyond its March 31 expiry date because Sassa was unprepared to take over the payment of grants.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA social development spokeswoman Bridget Masango, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan said Treasury was also of the view that the payment was irregular.

The Treasury initially agreed to condone the payment but retracted this decision after it emerged Sassa had not provided it with all the relevant information when it submitted its request for condonation.

The new information that made it change its mind emerged from court papers.

Serge Belamant decries ‘frivolous’ attacks on Net 1

Net 1 UEPS Technologies CEO says his company’s reputation has been tarnished and its business practices questioned due to ‘unsubstantiated public ...
Companies
3 days ago

Sassa workstreams bill already on R40m

The figure represents about 85% of R47m quoted for project; Outa files application to see formal plan
National
10 hours ago

MP seeks urgent committee meeting to discuss grants fiasco

The department and Sassa 'have a lot to answer for about a road map to ensure grant provision is not jeopardised'
National
6 days ago

Net1 UEPS: Report muddies the waters

Attempt to set the record straight may look impressive, but it is by no means conclusive
Money & Investing
12 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Six public works officials implicated in Nkandla ...
National
2.
Jacob Zuma welcomes opening of Vuwani schools
National / Education
3.
Accredited traders can now expect faster ...
National
4.
DA to report ANC MP over coal company consultancy ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.