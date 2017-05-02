MP seeks urgent committee meeting to discuss grants fiasco

A member of the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts has asked for an urgent sitting to discuss the Department of Social Development and the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa’s) handling of the grants-payment fiasco.

Committee member and DA MP David Ross has written to committee chairman Themba Godi, asking for an urgent meeting at which Constitutional Court justices were present to explain how Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini should be held accountable.

Parliamentarians are set to return to Cape Town from a month-long recess on Tuesday.

Godi said he had not yet seen Ross’s letter, but was likely to by the end of the week if it had been sent to his office. The committee management would meet on Wednesday and plan the committee’s itinerary for the coming quarter, he said.

"We will be waiting on the programme of the committee, independent of Ross’s letter. I might see it when I return to the office and that might not even be the basis on which we make a decision either way," said Godi.

Even if the committee did not hold an urgent meeting, the department and Sassa still had a lot to answer for about a road map to ensure that grant provision was not jeopardised and Sassa would not divert from the rulings of the Constitutional Court, Godi said on Monday.

"Our interest would be seeing how Sassa is complying with the Constitution Court ruling in ensuring that Cash Paymaster Services does not serve beyond [the mandated 12-month extension]. For us to raise illegality is one thing, but we would like to ensure that the Constitutional Court’s pronouncements are not questioned," he said.

In his letter, Ross said an urgent sitting was important because the Constitutional Court had identified Dlamini as the cause of the debacle. "We hereby propose [the committee] should urgently meet and consider the Constitutional Court findings to establish what steps should be taken to hold the minister accountable," he wrote.

Ross said the committee should also establish whether irregular expenditure incurred by social development in 2013-14 was condoned by the Treasury and if there were any consequences to ensure accountability by the department.