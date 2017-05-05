Serge Belamant decries ‘frivolous’ attacks on Net 1

Net 1 reported revenue from its South African transaction processing division grew 26% to $64m during the third quarter of its financial year compared with the year-earlier period.

This was partly thanks to the rand gaining 16% against the dollar over the reporting period. Excluding the foreign exchange gain, revenue grew 6%, the company said in its results statement.

"In rand, the increase in segment revenue was primarily due to higher EasyPay Everywhere (EPE) transaction revenue as a result of increased usage of our ATMs, increased inter-segment transaction processing activities and a modest increase in the number of social welfare grants distributed," the company said.

The group’s overall revenue for the quarter grew 9.8% to $148m, but aftertax profit remained flat at $19m.

"The last few months have been challenging, aggravated by the tarnishing of our reputation and questioning of our business practices due to frivolous and unsubstantiated public attacks," Belamant said.

"Although we devoted a substantial amount of time to manage these issues, we believe that we have made sufficient progress towards the finalisation of our South African and international expansion strategy."

The deal whereby Net 1 is acquiring 15% of Blue Label Telecoms for R2bn. Blue Label in turn is acquiring 45% of Cell. There deals are expected to be concluded by the end of Net 1’s financial year.

"These transactions will have a limited impact on our full-year results and we reaffirm our fundamental earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2017 to be at least $1.69 using a constant currency base of R14.38/$, a share count of 54.5-million shares, and a tax rate between 33% and 35%," chief financial officer Herman Kotze said in the statement.