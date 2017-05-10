Jacob Zuma was silent on grounds for axing, says court

President Jacob Zuma has not revealed what records exist on which he based his decision to axe former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy and which of these he does not want disclosed to the public.

This is why the High Court in Pretoria found that it had "no choice but to issue an order that calls for a record" of the decision. "There is not a soupcon of evidence concerning a record from the president. The president has elected to remain completely quiescent in this aspect," said Judge Bashir Vally.

He was providing reasons for his decision last week to give Zuma five days to submit all documents containing the reasons for the removal of Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas.

The DA had in its court application, which forms part of a broader review of Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle, raised the issue of the existence of a so-called intelligence report.

The report was used by Zuma to explain his removal of Gordhan and Jonas to the ANC’s top six leaders and their South African Communist Party counterparts.

The report contained allegations that the pair was lobbying business to help remove Zuma.

It is not clear whether this report will form part of the record that will be submitted by the president.

However, Vally said Zuma had not dealt at all with the existence or nonexistence of this report. "In the same vein, the president has not indicated what documents he objects to disclosing on the ground that their disclosure would be unlawful."

The ANC had urged Zuma to appeal against the judgment, describing it as "worrisome". It "signifies unfettered encroachment of the judiciary into the realm of the executive".

The eThekwini ANC Youth League called for the Judicial Service Commission to "investigate and possibly fire" Vally for the judgment.