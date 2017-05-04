Gordhan says conscience ‘an important factor’ in no-confidence vote

The ANC will debate how to respond to the motion and will be watching for the outcome of a Constitutional Court bid by opposition parties to allow for a secret ballot, Gordhan said. The court will hear the arguments on May 15.

Opposition parties hope an anonymous vote will encourage ANC lawmakers, who have repeatedly rejected similar motions in the past, to vote against Zuma this time. The party, which has a 62% majority in Parliament, has said its members won’t be allowed to support the motion.

"These are the kind of discussions we need to have internally, clear up our heads," Gordhan said while attending the World Economic Forum on Africa summit in Durban. "The public is becoming more vociferous on this question as well."

Zuma’s scandals

Zuma has been dogged by scandal since he became president in 2009, and is on his fourth finance minister in less than two years. The ANC suffered its worst-yet electoral performance since the end of apartheid in a municipal vote in August that saw it lose control of Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, the economic hub.

The ANC said on Thursday that six party members had joined Parliament, in part to replace several former lawmakers who resigned following their dismissal in Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle.

"There is no chance in hell that the motion of no confidence will succeed," Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told reporters on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum. He told Bloomberg Television: "The president is going to serve his term until 2019. Until the ANC changes its mind, the president will remain the president."

Bloomberg