FSB to probe traders on Gordhan recall

The Financial Services Board (FSB) will question people suspected of insider trading in foreign-exchange futures contracts ahead of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s firing.

"We are not in a position to disclose the names of the persons who are under investigation at this stage," said FSB market abuse department director Solly Keetse. The FSB would give suspected insiders an opportunity to answer to allegations under oath, he said.

Insider trading occurs when someone trades on inside information, which, if made public, would materially affect the price of a security. The Financial Markets Act prohibits it.

On March 27, President Jacob Zuma abruptly recalled Gordhan from meetings with investors and ratings agencies in London, sending the rand 3% lower.

Business Day reported earlier that Stuart Theobald, chairman of Intellidex, had observed a sharp spike in the volume of dollar-rand-futures contracts traded that morning.

This suggests that someone might have known of the recall before the news broke.

Penalties for insider trading include a fine of up to R1m, plus repaying three times the profit made off the trade.

With Linda Ensor