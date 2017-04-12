Constitutional Court to weigh on secret ballot on Zuma

The Constitutional Court said on Tuesday it would consider whether a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma could be taken by secret ballot, as pressure continues to mount on him to resign after his controversial cabinet reshuffle.

The rand firmed 1% to R13.7595/$ from a previous close of R13.9404 on the news that the court would hear the case.

In early evening trade the rand was at R13.8257/$.

Opposition parties say the motion will be more likely to succeed if held by secret ballot, allowing for anonymous dissent by ANC MPs.

The ANC, which has a 62% majority in Parliament, has officially stated it will vote against the motion, due on April 18, as it did with similar motions before.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Top court will rule over secret ballot on Zuma

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.