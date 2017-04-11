Motion of no confidence in Zuma could be delayed as Constitutional Court decides on secret ballot

Parliament may need to postpone the motion of no confidence debate planned for April 18.

The Constitutional Court has allowed parties to file opposing papers in the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM’s) urgent application on the debate of the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

The Constitutional Court has issued directions to all parties wishing to oppose the UDM’s court application. The UDM approached the court on Monday after National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete refused its request for a secret ballot when MPs vote on the motion.

Parliament has indicated it will oppose the UDM’s application and the Constitutional Court has now given it until midday on Thursday to file papers.

The UDM then has until 4pm on Wednesday‚ April 19 to reply.

"The parties must file their written submissions by 4pm on Friday‚ April 21 2017. Further directions may be issued‚" the court said in directions issued by registrar Kgwadi Makgakga.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa took to Twitter to celebrate: