The University of Cape Town (UCT) has joined the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in adding to the chorus criticising President Jacob Zuma’s government.

In a statement on Tuesday‚ UCT’s vice-chancellor, Max Price, said he‚ together with senior leadership of the institution‚ believed that the country’s political system was facing its most serious crisis since 1994.

"A crisis that will eventually result in the most devastating consequences for the poor. We are no longer confident that the state is acting in the best interests of society‚" Price said.

The university’s senior leadership includes Price‚ deputy vice-chancellors‚ deans and executive directors.