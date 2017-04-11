Former president Thabo Mbeki has urged MPs to put the country first when they vote on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ The Star newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Parliament is due to debate the motion on April 18 after calls from opposition parties for Zuma to step down.

Mbeki said the Constitutional Court had outlined the role of MPs in its Nkandla judgment‚ which criticised Parliament for not holding Zuma to account by failing to implement the findings of the public protector.