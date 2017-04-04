Law agencies to investigate cases involving R97bn

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) passed on 3,908 reports involving about R97bn to law enforcement agencies for investigation from April 2011 to end-March 2016, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan said in a written reply to a parliamentary question.

During this period, the centre also blocked R794m, which was suspected to be the proceeds of crime, Gordhan said.

It responded to 7,753 requests for information concerning domestic and international criminal investigations in 50 crime categories and produced 107 affidavits to support judicial action by the state.

Gordhan provided the information to indicate the work of the FIC in combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. He noted that the total cost of the functioning of the FIC from its inception to the end of 2015-16 amounted to R1.6bn.

Gordhan said it was not possible to determine the cost to the private sector and other bodies in implementing the FIC law.

This was because it was not possible to disentangle these costs from the general costs of implementing measures related to broader fraud-protection, tax regulation and other regulatory requirements.

"Compliance with the requirements of the FIC act contributes to making it more difficult for criminals to hide their illicit proceeds in the formal financial sector and to cut off the resources available to terrorism," he said.

"The whole framework of measures against money laundering and terrorist financing … is SA’s implementation of global standards. Without these measures the South African financial system will be exposed to exploitation for criminal purposes and South African private sector institutions will not be able to compete effectively in the global financial system," Gordhan said.