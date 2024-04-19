Business Day TV spoke to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Post-election blame game is likely to unsettle the careers of some of the ANC’s most senior leadership
‘Debt service costs have emerged as the highest expenditure item, therefore that is a red flag‘
Commission says it is simply ensuring the elections are free and fair
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andrew König, CEO of Redefine Properties
Business Day TV speaks to Takealot CEO Fred Zietsman and Tasneem Motara, Gauteng MEC for economic development
Business Day TV talks to Thabile Nkunjana from the National Agricultural Marketing Council
President Xi Jinping says the formation of the force is a major strategic decision by China to strengthen information protection
Portrayed as an ancient tradition, the torch relay actually had its beginning in the 1930s
Business Day motoring editor Denis Droppa gets a tour of the German luxury sedan’s technical innovations
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.