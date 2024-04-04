MARKET WRAP: JSE blossoms as platinum stocks play catch-up
The local bourse rises the most in about a month, with some big names making large strides
04 April 2024 - 19:41
The JSE leapt the most since March 6 as platinum shares shot the lights out, while Harmony gold secured a historic wage agreement with workers.
The spot price of platinum has gained almost 5% over the past week, while the gold price reached an eighth straight day of record highs on Thursday...
