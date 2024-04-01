MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the first quarter weaker
All share rose 2.48% in March, helped by gains in precious metals, resources and industrial metals
01 April 2024 - 14:14
The JSE closed firmer on Thursday, with global markets attempting to hold on to gains as investors eyed the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.
The JSE all share index gained 2.48% for the month, helped by precious metals, resources and industrial metals, which were up 18.62%, 13.86% and 8.02% respectively...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.