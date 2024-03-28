Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied on Thursday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller on interest rate cuts and looked forward to more US economic data for policy clues.
Spot gold was flat at $2,194.36/oz by 0305 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,193.90.
“The Fed signalled they want to be cutting rates and there’s a geopolitical risk concern that continues to linger in the markets around these wars, both in Ukraine and in the Middle East, which is gold supportive,” Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive said.
“Gold prices are in a rangebound trade for most time this month and a break above current resistance level around $2,225 per ounce could see prices heading towards the $2,300 mark.”
Gold hit a record high last week after the Fed anticipated three rate cuts in 2024 despite recent high inflation readings.
Waller on Wednesday said recent disappointing inflation data affirms the case for the US central bank holding off on cutting its short-term interest rate target.
Investors now look forward to the US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report due on Friday to gauge when the Fed may begin cutting interest rates.
The PCE price index was seen rising 0.3% in February, which would keep the annual pace at 2.8%. Also on investors’ radar is the weekly US initial jobless claims report due later in the day.
Traders are pricing in a 62% probability the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Spot silver was steady at $24.67/oz, platinum rose 0.7% to $900.35 and palladium climbed 1.3% to $996.19.
Gold hardly changed after Fed comments
Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller says recent disappointing data affirms case for waiting before cutting rates
Reuters
