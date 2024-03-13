Markets

Oil rises on attacks on Russian refineries

API data shows drop in US oil and fuel stocks

13 March 2024 - 16:52
by Alex Lawler
Picture: 123RF

London — The oil price rose on Wednesday,  supported by potential supply disruption after Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, signs of strong demand and hopes that the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates soon despite somewhat sticky US inflation.

Ukraine launched a sweeping drone attack on Russian regions on March 13, causing a fire at Rosneft’s biggest oil refinery in what President Vladimir Putin said was an attempt to disrupt Russia’s presidential election.

“The sudden but understandable brightening of (oil price) sentiment has been triggered by the continuous strikes on Russian refiners,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude futures for May rose $1.06, or 1.3%, to $82.98 a barrel by 11.04am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for April gained $1.15, or 1.5%, to $78.71.

Despite the rally, Brent has traded in a narrow range above $80 for more than a month, briefly rising above $84 in that time.

Also adding support, Varga said, was Tuesday’s supply report from the American Petroleum Institute.

In an indication of healthy demand, US crude oil and fuel inventories fell last week, according to sources citing the API report ahead of Wednesday’s official US inventory figures.

In an earlier sign of strong demand, oil cartel Opec on Tuesday stuck to its forecast for oil demand growth of 2.25-million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, higher than many other forecasts.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), which expects demand growth to be much lower, updates its forecasts on March 14.

Oil and the wider financial markets also found support from sentiment that slightly hotter than expected US inflation will not derail interest rate cuts by the middle of 2024. Lower rates support oil demand.

“The risk environment has largely stayed unfazed, riding on the firm belief that current market pricing for a rate cut only in June will do the job,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

In a note to clients, Capital Economics analysts said they still forecast the Fed to start easing policy “around June”.

Reuters

Ukraine drones hit Rosneft refinery in second day of strikes

Kyiv targets more refineries 'in strategy to reduce Russia’s economic potential'
World
5 hours ago

Ukraine damages top Russian oil refinery in sweeping rocket attack

Russia says Ukrainian proxies have tried to cross the Russian border in at least seven attacks
World
1 day ago

Opec and energy watchdog at odds on oil demand, transition to cleaner fuels

Producer group and International Energy Agency are sending divergent signals on oil market strength
World
2 days ago

Oil gains ground amid hope for strong US demand

Risk environment is ‘largely stayed unfazed, riding on the belief that market pricing for a rate cut only in June will do the job’, says IG market ...
Markets
14 hours ago

Oil loses more ground on worry about demand

Lingering geopolitical risk due to wars in Middle East and Ukraine puts a floor under prices
Markets
2 days ago
