World / Europe

Ukraine drones hit Rosneft refinery in second day of strikes

Lukoil’s Noris refinery was targeted a day earlier

13 March 2024 - 16:56
by Guy Faulconbridge and Lidia Kelly
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Smoke billows after Ukraine’s drone strikes a refinery in Ryazan, Russia, March 13 2024. Picture: VIDEO/REUTERS
Smoke billows after Ukraine’s drone strikes a refinery in Ryazan, Russia, March 13 2024. Picture: VIDEO/REUTERS

Moscow — Ukraine struck Russian oil refineries in a second day of heavy drone attacks on Wednesday, causing a fire at Rosneft’s biggest refinery in what President Vladimir Putin said was an attempt to disrupt his country's presidential election this week.

Russia and Ukraine have both used drones to strike critical infrastructure, military installations and troop concentrations in their more than two-year war, with Kyiv stepping up attacks on Russian refineries and energy facilities in recent months.

A day after seriously damaging Lukoil’s Noris refinery in Nizhny Novgorod, Ukrainian drone attacks hit refineries in the Rostov and Ryazan regions, Russian officials said.

In Ryazan 180km from Moscow, a drone attack caused a fire at Rosneft’s refinery, Russia’s seventh largest, and there were initial reports of injuries, governor Pavel Malkov said. In a later update he said the fire had been extinguished.

Two sources familiar with the situation said the refinery had been forced to shut down two primary oil refining units. Rosneft did not reply to a request for comment.

In Rostov, there were no casualties but the Novoshakhtinsk refinery was forced to halt operations and damage was being assessed, governor Vasily Golubev said.

A Ukrainian source said the drone attacks were conducted by Ukraine’s SBU security service. “We are systematically implementing a detailed, calculated strategy to reduce Russia’s economic potential,” the source said.

Ukrainian defence forces, the source added, also conducted overnight drone attacks on a Russian airbase in Buturlinovka and a military airfield in Voronezh region.

Strikes on oil refineries — a key source of Russia’s income — have the potential to reduce the country’s output of petrol and diesel and push up prices. Russia imposed a six-month ban on petrol exports on March 1.

Putin, in remarks published on Wednesday, accused Kyiv of attempts to interfere with the March 15-17 presidential election through its attacks.

“The main goal, I have no doubt about it, is to — if not to disrupt the presidential elections in Russia — then at least somehow interfere with the normal process of expressing the will of citizens,” Putin told Russia’s RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview.

Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, is nearly certain to win the vote.

Drone war

“I think everyone can see our drones in action. Particularly in long-range action,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Tuesday.

Russian media said about 60 drones had been destroyed over Russian sovereign territory over just several hours on Wednesday.

Russia’s RIA state news agency said four Ukrainian drones attacked the Ryazan plant in the early hours, leading to a 175m2 blaze.

Unverified video footage posted on social media showed a plume of black smoke soaring above flames at the plant, which refines about 12.7-million tonnes of oil a year, or 4.6% of the Russian total, according to industry sources.

It accounts for about 6.4% of Russia’s petrol production, 4.1% of diesel, 7.7% of fuel oil and 8% of aviation fuel, according to the sources. Full Russian production figures are no longer published.

A drone was destroyed by air defences on its approach to the Kirishi refinery, Russia’s second largest, in the north of Russia, Alexander Drozdenko, the Leningrad region’s governor, said. There was no impact on the refinery’s work, he said.

Reuters

Ukraine damages top Russian oil refinery in sweeping rocket attack

Russia says Ukrainian proxies have tried to cross the Russian border in at least seven attacks
World
1 day ago

Lithuania points finger at Russia for hammer attack on Navalny aide

Victim Leonid Volkov says assault ‘an obvious, typical criminal "hello" from Putin’
World
47 minutes ago

Vladimir Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war

Russian president plans to send ‘systems of destruction’ to border with Finland
World
1 hour ago

Russia, China and Iran to hold warship drills in Gulf of Oman

Moscow’s defence ministry says naval observers will include SA, Oman, Pakistan and India
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Boeing whistle-blower found dead
World / Americas
2.
Nord Stream sues insurers for refusing to cover ...
World / Europe
3.
Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in ...
World / Europe
4.
Russia, China and Iran to hold warship drills in ...
World / Middle East
5.
Energy sector methane emissions remain ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Oil rises on attacks on Russian refineries

Markets

Vladimir Putin poised to solidify power in looming Russian election

World / Europe

Russia says it does not recognise latest ICC warrants

World / Europe

Germany dismisses Kremlin accusations as ‘disinformation war’

World / Europe

Thousands of Russians pay last respects to Navalny

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.