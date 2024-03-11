Russia, China and Iran to hold warship drills in Gulf of Oman

Moscow — Russia said a group of its warships had arrived in Iran to take part in drills with Iran and China in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.
The joint exercises, called “Maritime Security Belt — 2024”, will take place on March 11-15 and involve warships and aviation, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement quoted by state media on Monday.
“The practical part of the exercise will take place in the waters of the Gulf of Oman of the Arabian Sea,” the ministry said. “The main purpose of the manoeuvres is to work out the safety of maritime economic activity.”
Russia’s fleet would be led by the Varyag, a missile cruiser from its Pacific Fleet, the ministry said.
China would send two warships armed with guided missiles and a supply ship to participate in the exercise, it said.
It said representatives from the navies of Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Oman, India and SA would act as observers.
Reuters
