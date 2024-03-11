MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, with focus on US inflation data
Report on consumer price inflation for February to be released on Tuesday
11 March 2024 - 19:02
The JSE closed weaker on Monday with global markets mixed as investors await US inflation data this week for further insights on when the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates.
Investors will get the latest insights on inflation when a report on consumer price inflation for February is released on Tuesday. The markets expect a 3.1% year-on-year increase, according to Bloomberg, matching the January figure...
