MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as sentiment improves
06 March 2024 - 18:43
The JSE rose the most in more than two months on Wednesday, tracking firmer global markets after US jobs numbers came in better than expected. ADP private payrolls data showed employers added 140,000 jobs last month.
The report comes ahead of the closely watched nonfarm payroll report due to be released on Friday. A lower reading than January’s stronger-than-anticipated data could give investors hope that the US Federal Reserve could cut rates sooner. ..
