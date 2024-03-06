Markets

Gold stays above $2,100

Metal is firmer amid hope that US rates will ease by midyear

06 March 2024 - 07:58
by Harshit Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Gold jewellery. Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE
Gold jewellery. Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE

Bengaluru — Gold prices held above the $2,100 level on Wednesday, near a record peak hit in the previous session as the hope for US rates easing by midyear mount, while traders awaited remarks on the economy’s health from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold edged down 0.1% at $2,126.13/oz at 0458 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $2,134.30.

Spot prices hit a record peak of $2141.59/oz overnight on Tuesday, rallying for a fifth consecutive session.

Gold’s rally is sentiment driven, which was triggered by last week’s poor US economic data that gave little more clarity for a June rate cut, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai, adding, without other factors at play, such as dollar’s movement, or any surge in geopolitical tension, gold could see profit-taking.

Traders are weighing in risks to the US economic health in a high-interest rate environment and would be tuning into Powell’s first day of semi-annual congressional testimony for more clarity on the same.

US services industry growth slowed a bit in February amid a decline in employment and new orders for US-manufactured goods dropped more than expected in January.

Data on the US labour market due this week will also be closely watched for any downside surprise could help support gold.

Traders see a 71% chance for a June Fed rate cut. Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

“The central banks are buying more than 1,000 tonnes of gold consecutively from the last two years versus the historic average of 300 [tonnes]. This has made-up for all the loss in the retail and ETF demand,” said Kunal Shah, head of research, Nirmal Bang Commodities, Mumbai.

Spot platinum rose 0.4% to $884.16/oz, and palladium rose over 1% to $958.20, while silver dropped 0.3% to $23.63.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: Rand firms below R19 after economy inches up

Stats SA data shows growth of 0.1% in the three months to end-December, after a 0.2% decline in the third quarter
Markets
20 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investment
Markets
20 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster of Protea Capital Management and Zwelakhe Mnguni of Benguela Global Fund Managers
Markets
19 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
1 day ago

JSE weaker in wake of China’s policy adjustments

Local bourse loses ground, along with its global peers, as traders await US jobs data
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms below R19 after economy ...
Markets
2.
Bitcoin surges to record above $69,000
Markets
3.
JSE lifts and world markets vary before Jerome ...
Markets
4.
Oil recovers slightly from extended losses
Markets
5.
Gold stays above $2,100
Markets

Related Articles

Oil recovers slightly from extended losses

Markets

Bitcoin surges to record above $69,000

Markets

JAMIE MCGEEVER: US junk bond maturity wall not as big a risk as expected

Opinion

Tether’s dollar-pegged stablecoin hits $100bn

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.