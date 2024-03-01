JSE slips as US inflation data stays top of mind
Price increases as measured by the US PCE index slowed to 2.4% year on year in January
01 March 2024 - 11:53
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested the latest figures from the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, which came in within expectations.
Price increases as measured by the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index slowed to 2.4% year on year in January, down from 2.6% the previous month, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.