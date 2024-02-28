Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
To build SA’s climate resilience we should make sure that we are designing, implementing and maintaining our infrastructure effectively
Gordhan also announces the appointment of Nosipho Maphumulo as the group CFO
Over 600 parties and independent candidates have until next week to submit requirements
A salary increase could push salary earners into a higher income tax bracket and affected individuals could end up paying more tax
Throw away the key, but don’t destroy profession, says Sehoole
Legislator was instrumental in helping former president Donald Trump secure a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court
Seamer’s performance a reminder of divide between provincial game and Test cricket
US President Joe Biden’s executive order will limit bulk transfers of information to specific ‘countries of concern’
Tackling your questions tonight are Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Tackling your questions tonight are Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.