Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on Mr Price, TFG, Truworths and more

Business Day TV speaks to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta

05 February 2024 - 16:24
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

In this episode of Trade of the Week, Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta provides analysis on Mr Price, TFG, Truworths, Pepkor and Woolworths.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Corporates save the day as sentiment towards SOE ...
Markets
2.
SA’s ETF market flourishes as retail investors ...
Markets
3.
JSE muted as investors examine strong US jobs data
Markets
4.
Gold slips as big jump in US jobs dampens bets of ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaker on US rate cuts ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Technical analysis on Thungela, Glencore and Absa

Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis on Richemont, Capitec and Harmony Gold

Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis on Glencore, Anglo American and Bidvest

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.