LETTER: Steenhuisen must follow procedure to retain credibility

Official opposition leader John Steenhuisen gave President Cyril Ramaphosa five days to open a case of corruption against his deputy, Paul Mashatile, who the DA claims has been involved in many cases of corruption dating back to the time he was human settlements minister.
The DA is not wrong. On becoming president, Ramaphosa promised South Africans a clean government free of any form of corruption. Not only that, he said all those implicated in state capture would be prosecuted for destroying the economy and that money lost would be recouped.
However, Steenhuisen’s approach is all wrong. If anyone is aware of a crime having taken place, wherever it may happen, and has concrete evidence, they are required by law to report the crime to the police so they can investigate the case without delay.
Steenhuisen has a duty to report to the police all the crimes he accuses Mashatile of having committed so that the necessary procedures can follow. What Steenhuisen is doing is commendable, but if he wants to retain credibility, he needs to follow procedure.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
