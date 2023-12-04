Markets

TRADE OF WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on Glencore, Anglo American and Bidvest

Business Day TV talks to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys

04 December 2023 - 16:03
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis on Glencore, Anglo American and Bidvest.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Market report
Markets
2.
Gold on track for weekly gain ahead of Fed ...
Markets
3.
Oil futures inch down on doubts over Opec+ supply ...
Markets
4.
Turkey’s lira slips to record low after earthquake
Markets
5.
Opec+ cuts fail to lift oil prices
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.