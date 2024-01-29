Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on Thungela, Glencore and Absa

Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys

29 January 2024 - 14:51
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys discusses Thungela, Glencore and Absa.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil inches up as Middle East tensions escalate on ...
Markets
2.
Oil price affected by news of drone attack on US ...
Markets
3.
JSE slips on Monday, as focus turns to the US ...
Markets
4.
Gold rises on mounting Middle East conflict as ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand end firm as dollar weakens
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.