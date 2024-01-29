Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys
Tribunals have proliferated but the genteel brutalities of diplomacy bedevil adequate and appropriate intervention
The duration of her suspension from her seat in all parliamentary debates, sittings and committee meeting-related functions of the parliamentary programme will be one term
The former president’s suspension is effective immediately
Sales in the mainstay SA business fell 0.3% to R8.4bn after Truworths tightened the screws on credit
Wines of SA cites a smaller harvest and a normalisation in stock levels after the pandemic
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on B-BBEE performance to the BBBEE commission
Carlos Bolsonaro is already facing a Supreme Court investigation for allegedly running a fake news factory from within the presidential palace
Gqeberha side records four wins and two losses from their seven matches so far
Wanted interviews the dynamic new executive director at Strauss
Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys discusses Thungela, Glencore and Absa.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Thungela, Glencore and Absa
Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys
Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys discusses Thungela, Glencore and Absa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.