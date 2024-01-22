Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on Richemont, Capitec and Harmony Gold

Business Day TV talks to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta

22 January 2024 - 16:13
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

On this episode of Trade of the Week, Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta provides a quantechmental analysis on Richemont, Capitec and Harmony Gold.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches worst level in almost ...
Markets
2.
JSE slips as focus turns to this week’s data ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Richemont, Capitec ...
Markets
4.
Asian shares rise on global tech rally
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.