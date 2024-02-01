SA’s ETF market flourishes as retail investors seek greater diversity
Exchange traded funds, like unit trusts, are pooled investments but more liquid since they can be bought and sold in the same way as equities
01 February 2024 - 18:00
SA’s exchange traded funds (ETF) industry is experiencing a purple patch with its market value surging 29% in 2023, ending the year at about R160bn, an increase of R36bn from a year earlier.
According to economist Mike Brown, this is a record for the index tracking exchange traded products (ETPs) on the JSE and the biggest realised since the first ETF was listed in SA in 2000...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.