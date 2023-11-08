Monetary policy has affected investor sentiment, leading to various sharp movements in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) and the bond markets. Business Day TV spoke to Kelin Pottier, Solution Strategist at 10X Investments, for more detail on the investment trends in these markets.
WATCH: Trends playing out in bonds and ETF market
Business Day TV talks to Kelin Pottier, Solution Strategist at 10X Investments
