WATCH: Trends playing out in bonds and ETF market

Business Day TV talks to Kelin Pottier, Solution Strategist at 10X Investments

08 November 2023 - 20:43
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Monetary policy has affected investor sentiment, leading to various sharp movements in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) and the bond markets. Business Day TV spoke to Kelin Pottier, Solution Strategist at 10X Investments, for more detail on the investment trends in these markets.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

