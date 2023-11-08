Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Lesaka delivers improved first-quarter performance

Business Day TV talks to Lesaka CEO Chris Meyer

08 November 2023 - 20:36
Picture: 123RF/pitinan
Lesaka Technologies has delivered an improved first-quarter performance. The firm posted a 19% rise in revenue and managed to narrow its net loss by 42% to R105m. This was boosted by its fintech business. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Meyer for more insight.

