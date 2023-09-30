ETFs and other passive forms of investing have gained in popularity in recent decades. Popularised by US fund manager Vanguard, founded by businessman John C Bogle, ETFs are a type of security that can track an index, sector, commodity or other assets. These securities can be bought and sold on the stock exchange like any other stock.
Mbhokota says the asset class has experienced huge growth in the past two decades.
Satrix is credited with bringing ETFs to SA, having launched the first such security locally 23 years ago, the Satrix Top 40 ETF. The company now manages more than R190bn in assets, making Satrix the largest index-tracking business on the continent.
She says ETFs have seen an increase in fund inflows in SA due to their resilience, making them “an attractive option for investors looking to weather the pandemic storm and current tough economic times.”
Globally, the asset class boasts a market of $10-trillion in assets under management (AUM). In SA, ETFs have an AUM of R129bn.
Topics of discussion include: Satrix’s business model; growth of ETFs over three decades; the cost of investing through ETFs; the performance of the sector; passive versus active investment; and the outlook for the industry.
PODCAST | Satrix CEO breaks down three decades of ETF growth
Satrix CEO Fikile Mbhokota discusses growth of exchange traded funds in SA
The growth of exchange traded funds (ETFs) in SA is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fikile Mbhokota, CEO of Satrix, one of SA’s biggest providers of index-tracking investment solutions.
Listen to the conversation:
Topics of discussion include: Satrix’s business model; growth of ETFs over three decades; the cost of investing through ETFs; the performance of the sector; passive versus active investment; and the outlook for the industry.
