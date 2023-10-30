JSE on track for third monthly loss in a row but gold shares buck the trend
Investors flee SA stocks amid worries over conflict in the Middle East
30 October 2023 - 19:14
The JSE is set to close its third consecutive monthly loss on Tuesday after geopolitics in the Middle East threw investors another curve ball at a time when they are still consumed with the direction of US interest rates and their potential implications for a further realignment of capital flows.
Meanwhile, worries about the growth outlook for China continue to bubble beneath the surface, as reflected in depressed industrial commodity markets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.