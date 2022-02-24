Making sense of JSE’s sustainability checks

Sustainability disclosure is championed by the EU, the King Code, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and now the JSE, as well as activist groups around the world.

While they may both have started from the same concern — namely, that 21st-century corporate disclosure did not reflect 21st-century reality — over the past few years two distinct responses have led to the two distinct standards for disclosure.

Jonathon Hanks, founding partner of sustainability advisory group Incite, which assisted the JSE in compiling its sustainability document, explains the distinction in the context of "double materiality". There’s "financial materiality", which deals with the impact on enterprise value and is the subject of the proposed IFRS/FSB standards, and then there’s "environmental and social materiality", which deals with the impact of the enterprise on the environment and society.

Hanks believes effective sustainability disclosure has to address both aspects — hence double materiality.

In its Climate Change Disclosure Guidance, a document released separately in early December, the JSE describes the list of disclosures that should be included in financial reports when deemed financially material. It refers to the comprehensive checklist produced by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The task force was established in 2015 by the FSB, the powerful international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system. The TCFD, headed by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, is essentially the 800-pound gorilla in this disclosure room. It was set up to track the impact of climate change on enterprise value.

So it is no coincidence that the IFRS Foundation, which is responsible for setting accounting standards for most of the globe, has thrown in its lot with the TCFD through the formation of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

The board was established on the assumption that financial markets need to assess the risks and opportunities facing individual companies from ESG issues. The risk assessment requires disclosure from companies, which is where the ISSB comes in: investors want standards of disclosure that meet their information needs.

The ISSB is developing "a comprehensive global baseline of high-quality sustainability disclosure standards to meet investors’ information needs". It expects to release TCFD-supported standards for comment later this year.

Inevitably, the TCFD’s ESG checklist is focused on how developments in a company’s environment might affect the company’s value. Thus, in the governance section, companies are asked to disclose whether their boards are informed about climate-related issues. On risk management, companies are asked to disclose how the potential size and scope of identified climate-related risks are determined.

Hanks explains that sustainability has a much broader focus and its target market goes way beyond shareholders/capital providers to include an array of stakeholders. In contrast to the TCFD/ISSB ESG initiative, which looks at how "external" forces affect enterprise value, a sort of outside-in perspective, sustainability disclosure attempts to disclose how the company affects its environment. Its inside-out perspective is aimed at achieving a more equitable society and an economy that operates within ecological boundaries.

This perspective is encouraged by the King Code, the EU’s proposed Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the GRI.

Perhaps inevitably, the JSE’s sustainability disclosure recommendations tend to be meatier than the TCFD’s. To take one example: at governance level it recommends disclosing information relating to the processes and frequency by which the board is informed about material sustainability issues and the company’s interaction with the broader sustainability context, "including any significant negative effects that the organisation’s operations have had on people, the environment and economy".

Better still — possibly the best part of the document — is the wide range of sustainability metrics it lists. For those weary of the box-ticking mentality that has come to dominate corporate governance, the really good news is that these are not principles or recommendations; they are measurable aspects of the company’s overall governance.