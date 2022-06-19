Business JSE’s changes to make marketplace more competitive, attractive are paying off Bourse reports uptick in interest from foreign investors B L Premium

While markets are expected to remain turbulent due to global geopolitical tensions and sluggish local growth, there are some green shoots on the JSE where new listings and bond issues are looking more promising than they have for at least 18 months.

Valdene Reddy, director of capital markets at the JSE, said the bourse had done a lot of hard work in the past 12-24 months to reduce red tape, simplify listing requirements and bring more attractive investment products to market. These efforts were paying off with renewed interest in both its bond and equities markets by foreign investors in recent months...