Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre from Protea Capital Management and Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers

17 October 2023 - 21:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre from Protea Capital Management and Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as investors adjust to ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
Oil steadies as traders weigh latest US moves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.