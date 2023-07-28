MARKET WRAP: JSE follows global peers firmer as US inflation gauge eases
Data suggests the Fed’s monetary tightening is working to cool off the economy, leading investors to anticipate an end to rate hikes
28 July 2023 - 18:42
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Friday, with the rand strengthening along with other emerging market currencies after an inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve came in at its lowest in nearly two years.
Data showed that the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index on a core basis — which strips out food and energy — rose 4.1% over the prior year in June, the least since September 2021...
