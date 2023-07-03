European shares rallied, while US equity futures pointed to a positive open for Wall Street which closes early ahead of Tuesday’s July 4 holiday
Smoke can be life-threatening for those with respiratory conditions, but the devices account for 3% of the UK NHS’s carbon footprint
Unions say public office bearers, including judges, MPs and traditional leaders, are living large and are not affected by rising costs
Opposition parties are preparing to take the acting public protector’s report on review
British banks have come under pressure for not passing on the extent of higher Bank of England rates to savings customers
The seasonally adjusted Absa PMI fell to 47.6 in June from 49.2 points in May
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
The Israeli military said its forces struck a building that served as a command centre for fighters from the militant Jenin Brigades
There are some things that are the same as they were in 2019, but some things aren’t
Locals can now buy a Subaru, return or refinance it at the end of an agreed term
The JSE was slightly firmer on Monday morning, along with its global peers, as investors focused on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession.
Investors were taken by surprise by how high many central banks raised rates as they had expected the hiking cycle to end soon. Heads of central banks stuck to their hawkish tones, saying more interest rates are on the cards in 2023 as inflation remains elevated...
JSE slightly firmer as focus turns to US jobs report
Investors remain worried about additional rate hikes due to the hawkish tone of central banks, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes
