JSE slightly firmer as focus turns to US jobs report

Investors remain worried about additional rate hikes due to the hawkish tone of central banks, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes

03 July 2023 - 11:50 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was slightly firmer on Monday morning, along with its global peers, as investors focused on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession.

Investors were taken by surprise by how high many central banks raised rates as they had expected the hiking cycle to end soon. Heads of central banks stuck to their hawkish tones, saying more interest rates are on the cards in 2023 as inflation remains elevated...

