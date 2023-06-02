Markets

JSE firmer on improved sentiment

Growing bets that the Fed will not raise rates later this month were also buoying sentiment

BL Premium
02 June 2023 - 11:20 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers, after the debt ceiling deal passed the US Senate on Thursday evening.

The Senate passed a House-approved bill to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk just days before Monday’s US default deadline...

