Markets

Gold heads for best week since early April

Spot gold holds steady on hopes the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes

02 June 2023 - 07:19 Arundhati Sarkar
Picture: 123RF/Phawat Khommai
Picture: 123RF/Phawat Khommai

Bengaluru — Gold was set on Friday for its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months, as hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign bolstered bullion’s appeal amid progress on the US debt-ceiling deal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,978.74/oz by 2.41am GMT. US gold futures were also little changed, at $1,996.20.

Bullion has gained 1.7% so far in the week, heading for its best week since the week ended April 7.

Current gold market sentiment remains constructive, and prices could move a little higher from here as the Fed is expected to stay on hold in June, said Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday US central bankers should not raise interest rates at their next meeting, even though high inflation is coming down at a “disappointingly slow” pace.

Markets now see a 73.7% chance of rates remaining unchanged in June. Gold, which does not yield any interest of its own, loses appeal when interest rates rise.

The dollar index traded close to a one week-low, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, the US Senate passed bipartisan legislation backed by President Joe Biden that lifts the government's $31.4-trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a historic, first-ever default.

On the data front, investors will keep a tab on the US labour department’s non-farm payrolls report due at 12.30pm GMT.

The figures could again sway “market opinion with regards to what the FOMC [federal open market committee] does next week”, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

A strong labour market print could see a bounce-back in the dollar, which would not help gold, Waterer added.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.926/oz and was up 2.7% for the week.

Platinum fell 0.2% to $1,004.32, while palladium held steady at $1,393.94.

Reuters

Pan African Resources dives as power cuts hit gold output forecast

Miner says it will produce up to 25,000 fewer ounces than expected after operational snags
Companies
6 days ago

Rangebound gold reacts to debt-ceiling talks in US

The dollar index is also holding firm near to the previous session’s high, keeping gold prices lower
Markets
1 week ago

Gold stagnates as US debt-ceiling talks reach stalemate

Despite the continued impasse in US debt negotiations, gold prices remain stable, while markets anticipate the Fed’s coming meeting minutes to ...
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand stares down the R20/$ mark
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer with focus on ...
Markets
3.
Rand hits record low as ICC tells SA to arrest ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
JSE lifts on US debt-ceiling deal
Markets

Related Articles

Gold steady as dollar retreats and investors focus on Fed rate outlook

Markets

Gold inches down on US debt deal and bets on Fed rate hikes

Markets

Gold on track for weekly fall amid US debt ceiling crisis

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.